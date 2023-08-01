Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Purchased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Casey’s General Stores worth $9,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of CASY traded down $4.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $248.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,817. The company has a fifty day moving average of $234.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.40. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.22 and a twelve month high of $257.86. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.15). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on CASY shares. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $294.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.70.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.