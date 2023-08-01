Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $104.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.40.

Casella Waste Systems stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.00. The company had a trading volume of 220,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.94, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.29. Casella Waste Systems has a 12-month low of $70.07 and a 12-month high of $95.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.69.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $289.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWST. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $370,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 41,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 20,516 shares during the period. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $1,470,000. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

