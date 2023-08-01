Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the June 30th total of 1,440,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 497,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Cars.com Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of CARS stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $22.67. The company had a trading volume of 246,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,675. Cars.com has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.78 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.57.
Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.91 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cars.com will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Cars.com news, Director Bryan Wiener sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $274,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,578.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jr. Donald A. Mcgovern sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $124,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,876.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan Wiener sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $274,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,578.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $510,090. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARS. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 13,181 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,505,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,591,000 after acquiring an additional 45,753 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 1st quarter valued at $1,534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
