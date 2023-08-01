Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the June 30th total of 1,440,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 497,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Cars.com Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CARS stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $22.67. The company had a trading volume of 246,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,675. Cars.com has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.78 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.57.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.91 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cars.com will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Cars.com in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Cars.com from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.85.

In other Cars.com news, Director Bryan Wiener sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $274,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,578.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jr. Donald A. Mcgovern sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $124,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,876.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan Wiener sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $274,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,578.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $510,090. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARS. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 13,181 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,505,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,591,000 after acquiring an additional 45,753 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 1st quarter valued at $1,534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

