Cars.com (CARS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its 6/30/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Cars.com to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Cars.com has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Cars.com had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Cars.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cars.com to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Cars.com Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CARS traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.75. 54,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Cars.com has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $22.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.38 and a beta of 1.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cars.com

Institutional Trading of Cars.com

In other Cars.com news, Director Jr. Donald A. Mcgovern sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $124,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,876.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Jr. Donald A. Mcgovern sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $124,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,876.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Bryan Wiener sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $274,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,578.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $510,090 in the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 196.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 380,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 252,170 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 1,350.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 201,106 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,398,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,692,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CARS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cars.com in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Cars.com from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Cars.com in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.85.

About Cars.com

(Get Free Report)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.