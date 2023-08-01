Carriage Services (CSV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Carriage Services to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Carriage Services has set its FY 2023 guidance at $2.25-$2.40 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Carriage Services had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business had revenue of $95.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.75 million. On average, analysts expect Carriage Services to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Carriage Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CSV traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.88. Carriage Services has a twelve month low of $22.71 and a twelve month high of $41.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Carriage Services Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Carriage Services

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.74%.

In related news, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 3,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total transaction of $108,175.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,491.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Carriage Services news, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 3,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total value of $108,175.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,491.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $989,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,104,278.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,209 shares of company stock worth $1,106,609. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 35.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Carriage Services by 98.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Carriage Services by 527.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carriage Services by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSV shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carriage Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

Further Reading

