CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.
CarParts.com stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.50 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average is $5.22. CarParts.com has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.95.
CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $175.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.78 million. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CarParts.com will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.
CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.
