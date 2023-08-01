CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

CarParts.com stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.50 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average is $5.22. CarParts.com has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.95.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $175.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.78 million. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CarParts.com will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CarParts.com by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,799,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 194,488 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CarParts.com by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,449,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,114,000 after buying an additional 1,888,719 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CarParts.com by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,412,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,641,000 after buying an additional 778,845 shares during the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarParts.com by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,054,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,122,000 after buying an additional 896,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarParts.com by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,410,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,089,000 after buying an additional 928,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

