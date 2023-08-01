CareTrust REIT (CTRE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect CareTrust REIT to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CareTrust REIT Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.57. 626,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,286. CareTrust REIT has a twelve month low of $16.22 and a twelve month high of $22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 1.10.

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,972,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,908,000 after buying an additional 77,177 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,671,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,460,000 after acquiring an additional 162,349 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,151,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,145,000 after purchasing an additional 162,956 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,135,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,812,000 after purchasing an additional 143,153 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,637,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,424,000 after purchasing an additional 162,612 shares during the period. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CTRE. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Further Reading

