Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Short Interest Update

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,437,600 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the June 30th total of 4,771,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 115.3 days.

Cardinal Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS CRLFF traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,554. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.29. Cardinal Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38.

Cardinal Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.0452 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Cardinal Energy’s previous dividend of $0.05. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Cardinal Energy

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

