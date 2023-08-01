Capstone Copper (CS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Capstone Copper to post earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$453.83 million for the quarter. Capstone Copper had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 5.00%.

Capstone Copper Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CS traded down C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$6.70. 733,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,103. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.24. Capstone Copper has a 52 week low of C$2.52 and a 52 week high of C$7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.99, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Capstone Copper Company Profile

Several research firms recently weighed in on CS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.70 to C$8.20 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$6.25 to C$7.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.56.



Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. It owns interests in the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; Mantoverde coppergold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico.

