Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $47.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Capri from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Capri from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Capri from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Capri from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Capri from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capri currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.07.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPRI traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.09. 692,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,492,769. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Capri has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $69.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Capri had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capri will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Capri by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Capri by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Capri by 252.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Capri by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

(Get Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.