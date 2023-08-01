Capital Power (CPX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Capital Power to post earnings of C$0.94 per share for the quarter.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.22 by C$1.16. The business had revenue of C$1.27 billion for the quarter. Capital Power had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 10.18%.

Capital Power Trading Down 1.2 %

CPX stock traded down C$0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$40.66. The stock had a trading volume of 169,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,529. The firm has a market cap of C$4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.45. Capital Power has a 1-year low of C$39.33 and a 1-year high of C$51.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$43.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Capital Power Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPX. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$51.20.

(Get Free Report)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

Recommended Stories

