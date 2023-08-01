Canfor (TSE:CFP) Given New C$28.00 Price Target at CIBC

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at CIBC from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Canfor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Canfor from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Canfor from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Canfor from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

TSE:CFP traded up C$0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$21.00. 141,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,356. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 2.06. Canfor has a 1 year low of C$18.42 and a 1 year high of C$28.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49.

Canfor ( TSE:CFP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.64) by C$0.28. Canfor had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of C$1.45 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Canfor will post 0.755626 earnings per share for the current year.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

