Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Given New C$2.25 Price Target at TD Securities

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. CIBC lowered shares of Canfor Pulp Products from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

Canfor Pulp Products Stock Performance

CFX stock traded down C$0.02 on Monday, reaching C$2.00. 15,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,726. Canfor Pulp Products has a 12 month low of C$1.68 and a 12 month high of C$5.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$130.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.71, a PEG ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products ( TSE:CFX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.30) by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$249.50 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canfor Pulp Products will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.