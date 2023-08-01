Canal Capital Management LLC Takes $377,000 Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.12. 1,653,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,949. The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.52. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $53.55.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

