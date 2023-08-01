Canal Capital Management LLC Takes $1.96 Million Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 72.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded down $13.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $725.32. 614,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,402. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $733.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $683.04. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $483.19 and a one year high of $811.60. The stock has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.23.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.96 by $0.32. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 60.40%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.19 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on GWW shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $721.50.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

