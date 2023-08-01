Canal Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 95.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 461.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.65. The stock had a trading volume of 941,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,609. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.89. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $99.56 and a 52-week high of $100.18.

About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

