Canal Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Canal Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,942 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSK. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in GSK during the 1st quarter worth $9,048,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in GSK during the 1st quarter worth $1,041,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in GSK by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 15,735 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in GSK by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 167,042 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after buying an additional 10,181 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in GSK by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,466 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Trading Down 1.8 %

GSK stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.93. 2,612,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,340,588. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $41.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.89 and its 200-day moving average is $35.41. The company has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

GSK Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.3613 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.10%.

GSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,527.50.

GSK Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.