Canal Capital Management LLC Buys 22,059 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 285.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,059 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNK traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.74. 6,976,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,586,481. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.72. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $98.00.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

