Canal Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 33,055 Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 125.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth $68,000.

FERG stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,332. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $99.16 and a twelve month high of $163.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.67.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 33.37%.

FERG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ferguson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ferguson from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ferguson from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferguson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,142.63.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

