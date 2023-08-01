Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Bought by Accretive Wealth Partners LLC

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 193.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 928.6% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter worth $38,000. 65.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,474,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,514. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.55. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $85.40. The company has a market capitalization of $75.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1437 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 16.57%.

CP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.21.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

