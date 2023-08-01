Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$165.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$172.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Desjardins cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$181.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$190.00 to C$180.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$166.79.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

CNR traded down C$0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$159.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,882. The stock has a market cap of C$105.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$156.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$158.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$144.71 and a twelve month high of C$175.39.

Canadian National Railway Dividend Announcement

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CNI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported C$1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.83 by C($0.07). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 25.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 7.678099 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.