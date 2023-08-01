Canaccord Genuity Group Raises DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target to $150.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on DexCom from $145.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded DexCom from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an equal weight rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on DexCom from $140.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $139.94.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DexCom stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.62. 580,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,521,795. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.54 and its 200 day moving average is $118.85. The stock has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 145.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.42. DexCom has a 12 month low of $78.94 and a 12 month high of $139.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. DexCom had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. DexCom’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $274,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,550,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $274,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,550,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $684,216.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 126,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,249,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,960 shares of company stock worth $1,541,025. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 31.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,643,000 after acquiring an additional 65,516 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 3,596.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 60.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 26.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the period. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DexCom

(Get Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

