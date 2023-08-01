Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.13-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $62-$70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $84.65 million. Cambium Networks also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.59-$0.78 EPS.

Cambium Networks Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CMBM traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.26. 181,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,306. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.36. The company has a market cap of $445.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.77. Cambium Networks has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $24.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $77.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.78 million. Research analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cambium Networks

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cambium Networks from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

In related news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $97,256.25. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,606.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 57.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cambium Networks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,357,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,183,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,843,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,778,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6 access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

