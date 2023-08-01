Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Short Interest Update

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 405,700 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the June 30th total of 434,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cambium Networks from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $97,256.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,606.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 57.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 4.1% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 914,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,916,000 after acquiring an additional 35,937 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,660,000 after acquiring an additional 17,368 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 736,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,410,000 after acquiring an additional 42,765 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 0.7% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 680,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 2,945.1% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 584,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,658,000 after acquiring an additional 564,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

CMBM stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.26. 177,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Cambium Networks has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $24.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.36. The company has a market capitalization of $445.69 million, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.77.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $77.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.78 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 8.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6 access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

