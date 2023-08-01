Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Director Sells $1,051,007.24 in Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) Director James D. Plummer sold 4,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.54, for a total transaction of $1,051,007.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,335 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,410.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $234.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,613,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,438. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.76 and a 1-year high of $248.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.73. The stock has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.70.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth $15,126,480,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

