Bruker (BRKR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Bruker to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Bruker has set its FY23 guidance at $2.55-2.60 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $2.55-$2.60 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Bruker had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $685.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Bruker to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:BRKR traded up $1.76 on Tuesday, reaching $70.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,070,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,017. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.32. Bruker has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $84.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRKR shares. StockNews.com raised Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bruker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 16,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $1,301,816.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,352,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,864,613.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bruker news, CFO Gerald N. Herman sold 14,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $1,074,131.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,462 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,964.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 16,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $1,301,816.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,352,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,864,613.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,695 shares of company stock valued at $9,234,785 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Bruker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bruker by 47.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Bruker by 165.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bruker by 298.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

