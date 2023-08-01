Brokerages Set North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Target Price at C$29.72

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$35.61.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOA. TD Securities raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$27.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Pi Financial raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$32.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

North American Construction Group Trading Down 1.6 %

NOA opened at C$32.09 on Tuesday. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of C$12.65 and a twelve month high of C$34.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$25.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.83. The stock has a market cap of C$847.50 million, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.56.

North American Construction Group Dividend Announcement

North American Construction Group Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

(Get Free Report

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.