Brokerages Set North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Target Price at C$29.72

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$35.61.
A number of research firms have weighed in on NOA. TD Securities raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$27.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Pi Financial raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$32.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.
North American Construction Group Trading Down 1.6 %
NOA opened at C$32.09 on Tuesday. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of C$12.65 and a twelve month high of C$34.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$25.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.83. The stock has a market cap of C$847.50 million, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.56.
North American Construction Group Company Profile
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.
