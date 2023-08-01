Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.97

Shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.97 and last traded at $30.90, with a volume of 57376 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.77.

Bristow Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $874.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $302.02 million for the quarter. Bristow Group had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 0.98%.

In other Bristow Group news, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 33,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $844,611.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,721,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,344,207.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 7,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $183,984.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,296.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 33,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $844,611.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,721,665 shares in the company, valued at $94,344,207.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bristow Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,745,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,871,000 after buying an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bristow Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,659,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,989,000 after buying an additional 75,831 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 918,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,579,000 after purchasing an additional 34,507 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 791,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,726,000 after purchasing an additional 88,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 445,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,989,000 after purchasing an additional 21,661 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. It primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue (SAR), medevac, ad hoc helicopter, and fixed wing transportation services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

