Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.97

Shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.97 and last traded at $30.90, with a volume of 57376 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.77.
Bristow Group Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $874.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.91.
Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $302.02 million for the quarter. Bristow Group had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 0.98%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Bristow Group
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bristow Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,745,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,871,000 after buying an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bristow Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,659,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,989,000 after buying an additional 75,831 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 918,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,579,000 after purchasing an additional 34,507 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 791,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,726,000 after purchasing an additional 88,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 445,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,989,000 after purchasing an additional 21,661 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Bristow Group
Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. It primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue (SAR), medevac, ad hoc helicopter, and fixed wing transportation services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bristow Group
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- Investors Are Staying Bullish On Marriot International
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Do Caterpillar’s Results Hint at a Looming Infrastructure Bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.