Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.70-2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35-2.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.35 billion.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a sell rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.25.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Down 2.3 %
BFAM stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.78. 668,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,222. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52-week low of $54.19 and a 52-week high of $98.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.24 and a 200-day moving average of $83.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.21.
Insider Transactions at Bright Horizons Family Solutions
In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $187,694.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,778.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.44, for a total transaction of $434,112.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,437,127.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $187,694.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,778.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,762 shares of company stock worth $2,638,463. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Bright Horizons Family Solutions
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,509,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,216,000 after purchasing an additional 309,359 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,667,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,367,000 after acquiring an additional 142,100 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 77,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,052,000 after acquiring an additional 33,842 shares during the last quarter.
About Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.
