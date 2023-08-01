Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.70-2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35-2.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.35 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a sell rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.25.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Down 2.3 %

BFAM stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.78. 668,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,222. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52-week low of $54.19 and a 52-week high of $98.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.24 and a 200-day moving average of $83.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Transactions at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $553.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $187,694.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,778.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.44, for a total transaction of $434,112.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,437,127.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $187,694.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,778.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,762 shares of company stock worth $2,638,463. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bright Horizons Family Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,509,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,216,000 after purchasing an additional 309,359 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,667,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,367,000 after acquiring an additional 142,100 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 77,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,052,000 after acquiring an additional 33,842 shares during the last quarter.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Articles

