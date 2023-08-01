Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.
BFAM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a sell rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.25.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance
Shares of BFAM stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,357. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.90, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.21. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $54.19 and a fifty-two week high of $98.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $187,694.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,778.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $187,694.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,778.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $905,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,234.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,638,463. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 70.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.
