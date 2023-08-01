Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

BFAM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a sell rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.25.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BFAM stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,357. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.90, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.21. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $54.19 and a fifty-two week high of $98.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $553.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.41 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $187,694.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,778.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $187,694.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,778.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $905,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,234.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,638,463. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 70.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.