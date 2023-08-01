BrandywineGLOBAL U.S. Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:USFI) Plans $0.01 Dividend

BrandywineGLOBAL U.S. Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:USFI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0091 per share on Monday, August 7th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.
BrandywineGLOBAL U.S. Fixed Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of BrandywineGLOBAL U.S. Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $24.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,033. BrandywineGLOBAL U.S. Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $24.68 and a 1 year high of $24.92.
