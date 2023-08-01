Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 626,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,344 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 35.3% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $137,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 10,320,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,344,000 after purchasing an additional 201,770 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 329,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,866,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $228.34. 2,658,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,959,674. The company’s fifty day moving average is $217.57 and its 200-day moving average is $207.72. The firm has a market cap of $315.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $228.96.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

