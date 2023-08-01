Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.24-7.29 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.16. Boston Properties also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.83-1.85 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on BXP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.85.

Boston Properties Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Boston Properties stock traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,398,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,076. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.67. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $90.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.12.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.56%.

In other Boston Properties news, Director Carol B. Einiger purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.41 per share, for a total transaction of $474,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $474,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boston Properties

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 70,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 27,021 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 83,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,614,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,628,000 after purchasing an additional 528,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Further Reading

