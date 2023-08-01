Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Holdings Raised by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $48,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Booking by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Booking by 18.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total value of $1,980,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,470,124.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total value of $1,980,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,470,124.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,857.23, for a total transaction of $1,571,476.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,869,787.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,900 shares of company stock worth $10,586,953 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Booking Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Booking from $2,960.00 to $3,130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Booking in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,265.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,060.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,883.85.

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $56.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,914.31. The company had a trading volume of 305,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,001. The company has a market capitalization of $107.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,721.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,603.32. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $3,017.61.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.