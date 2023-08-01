Bombardier (BBD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Bombardier (TSE:BBD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.50 per share for the quarter.

Bombardier Stock Performance

Bombardier has a 1 year low of C$7.83 and a 1 year high of C$13.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bombardier from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

