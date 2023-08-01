Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Issues Earnings Results

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $1.13, Briefing.com reports. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Boise Cascade Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE BCC traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,803. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $55.14 and a fifty-two week high of $104.99. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.85.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 3.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BCC shares. Truist Financial upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Boise Cascade from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Boise Cascade from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCC. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 340.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 9.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

