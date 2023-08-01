BNB (BNB) Price Hits $246.07 on Top Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 1st. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $246.07 or 0.00843405 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BNB has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion and approximately $798.90 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.
BNB Profile
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 153,855,114 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 153,855,232.9787352. The last known price of BNB is 239.68614902 USD and is down -1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1551 active market(s) with $435,056,273.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
