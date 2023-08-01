BMO Capital Markets Increases McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $340.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MCD. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $326.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $320.55.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $292.10. The stock had a trading volume of 200,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,792. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $230.58 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35. The firm has a market cap of $213.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.24.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 133.21% and a net margin of 33.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $215,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,801 shares of company stock worth $6,118,170. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in McDonald’s by 105,490.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $136,394,686,000 after purchasing an additional 456,638,560 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after buying an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,341,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in McDonald’s by 610.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,573,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $414,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

