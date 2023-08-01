BMO Capital Markets Cuts Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target to $21.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
NOVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup cut Sunnova Energy International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.58.
Sunnova Energy International Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NOVA traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.83. 3,139,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,977,621. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $12.46 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.59.
Insider Activity
In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $143,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 83,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,610.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 108.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter worth $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 34.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter worth $59,000.
About Sunnova Energy International
Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.
