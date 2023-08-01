BMO Capital Markets Boosts Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $36.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.06.

Intel Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $35.59. The stock had a trading volume of 8,643,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,668,105. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $37.19.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -227.26%.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

