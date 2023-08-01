Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BPMC. Barclays raised their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.44.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Down 2.3 %

BPMC stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.46. The stock had a trading volume of 489,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,519. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $37.82 and a 52-week high of $79.40.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.66) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $63.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.85 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 100.31% and a negative net margin of 284.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.79) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $120,102.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,371.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blueprint Medicines

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $796,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 391,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,137,000 after acquiring an additional 72,582 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 6.4% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at $2,966,000.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile



Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

