Bluegreen Vacations (BVH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Bluegreen Vacations to post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $219.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.82 million. On average, analysts expect Bluegreen Vacations to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BVH traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.40. 31,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,582. Bluegreen Vacations has a 1 year low of $16.24 and a 1 year high of $39.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Bluegreen Vacations’s payout ratio is 25.16%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 365.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. 30.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price target on Bluegreen Vacations from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. It also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

