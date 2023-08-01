Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Downgraded by William Blair

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BLMN. Bank of America upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.73.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,674,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.89. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $17.96 and a one year high of $28.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 92.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 59,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

