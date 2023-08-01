Bloom Energy (BE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 81.47% and a negative net margin of 23.14%. The firm had revenue of $275.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.42 million. On average, analysts expect Bloom Energy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:BE traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.45. The company had a trading volume of 832,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,650,223. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 2.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.79.

In related news, insider Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 1,959 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $35,986.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,941.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 1,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $35,986.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,941.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 42,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $533,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 700,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,856,001.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,048 shares of company stock worth $1,000,233. 8.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $102,826,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 12.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,259,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,320 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $15,759,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 885.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 860,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,456,000 after purchasing an additional 773,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 24.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,211,000 after purchasing an additional 734,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.