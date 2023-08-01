Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $299,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,071,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,623,406.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $646,274 and sold 3,095,000 shares valued at $34,444,000. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE BX traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.00. 967,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,499,796. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $110.89. The firm has a market cap of $74.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.51, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.81.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 191.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.22.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

