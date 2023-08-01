Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Separately, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.71.

Black Hills Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE BKH traded down $0.90 on Monday, hitting $59.43. 195,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,188. Black Hills has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.67.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.06. Black Hills had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $921.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Black Hills will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is 64.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Richard Kinzley sold 10,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $657,061.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKH. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Black Hills by 47.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 10,389 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Black Hills by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth about $470,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Black Hills by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,293,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,962,000 after buying an additional 273,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Black Hills by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Featured Articles

