Black Hills (BKH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Black Hills has set its FY 2023 guidance at $3.65-$3.85 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.06. Black Hills had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $921.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Black Hills Stock Up 0.3 %

BKH opened at $60.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.57. Black Hills has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $79.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

In related news, CFO Richard Kinzley sold 10,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $657,061.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,362.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Black Hills by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 2nd quarter valued at $332,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the first quarter valued at about $295,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Black Hills by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho cut their price target on Black Hills from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Black Hills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Featured Stories

