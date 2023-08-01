BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Piper Sandler

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.64.

Shares of BJRI traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.62. The stock had a trading volume of 248,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,966. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.36. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $22.73 and a 52 week high of $37.83. The company has a market capitalization of $860.57 million, a P/E ratio of 49.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.18. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $349.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.05 million. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $37,978.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,959 shares in the company, valued at $160,969.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,351,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,777,000 after buying an additional 202,372 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,880,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,127,000 after buying an additional 94,775 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,569,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,278,000 after buying an additional 62,406 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 8.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,162,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,883,000 after buying an additional 88,506 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 918,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,902,000 after buying an additional 58,723 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

