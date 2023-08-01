Bitcoin Market Cap Reaches $561.89 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 31st. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $28,896.80 on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $561.89 billion and $12.91 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $242.49 or 0.00839157 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00131066 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00018533 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000372 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,444,675 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.
