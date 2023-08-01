Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX) Short Interest Up 13.3% in July

Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the June 30th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bionomics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bionomics stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 128,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.57% of Bionomics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bionomics alerts:

Bionomics Stock Down 14.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BNOX traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.64. 31,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,110. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.78. Bionomics has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $10.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Bionomics

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Bionomics in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

(Get Free Report)

Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bionomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.